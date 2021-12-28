21122801_1.0.9 PatchNote

System
- The problem that the action power is still there, but can no longer be collected has been fixed.
- Mails are now sorted according to the time they were received.
- Fixed the issue where the remaining HP was sometimes displayed abnormally when using food items.
Interface
- The building location change button image has been changed to a more intuitive form.
- The problem that an abnormal UI was exposed in the background when another user profile window was opened has been fixed.
- In the Attendance Pass UI, the reward to be received today has been modified to be located in the center of the screen.
- Added an indicator when there are daily specials that have not been purchased yet.
- Fixed the issue where the wrong shop tab would open when trying to recharge gold or gems on the main screen.
- The problem that the character modeling part was displayed abnormally on the customization screen has been fixed.
- A confirmation procedure has been added when an appearance change ticket is consumed.
Changed files in this update