Blocktopia update for 28 December 2021

21122801_1.0.9 PatchNote

System

  • The problem that the action power is still there, but can no longer be collected has been fixed.
  • Mails are now sorted according to the time they were received.
  • Fixed the issue where the remaining HP was sometimes displayed abnormally when using food items.

Interface

  • The building location change button image has been changed to a more intuitive form.
  • The problem that an abnormal UI was exposed in the background when another user profile window was opened has been fixed.
  • In the Attendance Pass UI, the reward to be received today has been modified to be located in the center of the screen.
  • Added an indicator when there are daily specials that have not been purchased yet.
  • Fixed the issue where the wrong shop tab would open when trying to recharge gold or gems on the main screen.
  • The problem that the character modeling part was displayed abnormally on the customization screen has been fixed.
  • A confirmation procedure has been added when an appearance change ticket is consumed.

