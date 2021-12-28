Update notes for Dec. 28th

When completing a level, the next level will now be available for selection, and will no longer require a restart to show unlocked.
- Solo play Santa Dollars have been increased.
- Turret price has been reduced to $5000.
*Players may have lost some save data with last update (Level unlock or purchased weapons). We have added 100k Santa Dollars for each player and unlocked level 2 for any Inconveniences.
- (NOTE IMPORTANT: The players starting weapon (SAR-15 aka the AR-15). By holding AIM and PRESSING the GRENADE button you will Shoot the grenade. All other weapons will throw a grenade. In the next few days this feature will be added to other rifles.)(Hold right mouse button and press G or with gamepad Left Trigger and right shoulder Btn)
Changed files in this update