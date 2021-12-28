 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 28 December 2021

+ 24 scenes, + 127 components, improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7946590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • First camera position is added automatically
  • Last camera position is added automatically
  • Auto fix when timeline have < 2 positions

Free DLC components update

  • Apple imac
  • Apple keyboard
  • Apple mouse
  • Apple Pad
  • 25 Books
  • 8 Book sets
  • Floor shelfl 01
  • Headphone 01
  • Macbook 01
  • Notebook stand
  • 4 Office bookcase
  • 9 Office chair
  • 12 Office set
  • 12 Office Table
  • Phone on stand
  • 39 Sculpt
  • 8 Table lamps

360 cubemaps DLC update

  • Renamed all cubemaps and divided to categories:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Nature

    Sky

    Water

    Road

Buildings DLC update

  • Modern apartments building
  • Modern villa 2021 1
  • Modern villa 2021 2
  • Large Mansion
  • Eevee Modern Villa
  • Classic villa
  • SHC factory hall abandoned
  • SHC factory hall old
  • SHC factory hall renovated

Rooms DLC update

  • Hacker Workspace
  • Courtroom
  • Arabic Majlis
  • Arabic Majlis 2
  • Arabic old room
  • 10 Apartments

Sex DLC update

  • Fix of errors which appear when some animations play

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.