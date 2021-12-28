+ 24 scenes, + 127 components, improvements and fixes

I have made by your requests:
- First camera position is added automatically
- Last camera position is added automatically
- Auto fix when timeline have < 2 positions
Free DLC components update
- Apple imac
- Apple keyboard
- Apple mouse
- Apple Pad
- 25 Books
- 8 Book sets
- Floor shelfl 01
- Headphone 01
- Macbook 01
- Notebook stand
- 4 Office bookcase
- 9 Office chair
- 12 Office set
- 12 Office Table
- Phone on stand
- 39 Sculpt
- 8 Table lamps
360 cubemaps DLC update
- Renamed all cubemaps and divided to categories:
Exterior
Interior
Nature
Sky
Water
Road
Buildings DLC update
- Modern apartments building
- Modern villa 2021 1
- Modern villa 2021 2
- Large Mansion
- Eevee Modern Villa
- Classic villa
- SHC factory hall abandoned
- SHC factory hall old
- SHC factory hall renovated
Rooms DLC update
- Hacker Workspace
- Courtroom
- Arabic Majlis
- Arabic Majlis 2
- Arabic old room
- 10 Apartments
Sex DLC update
- Fix of errors which appear when some animations play
Changed files in this update