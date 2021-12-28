Survival Mode HOTFIX

Hi everyone,
Thanks to community members and Twitch Streamers HasteDay and LolGod, a few issues were brought to my attention and whilst I was going to take the day off, I decided I couldn't let these bugs fly.
FIXES:
- Fixed a corruption in a game variable meant that most, if not all mini-games that previously allowed the last player to continue playing, now ended the game as soon as there was 1 player left. This was particularly noticeable in survival mode's of mini-games too.
- Removed scoreboard from "Knock-Off". I actually don't even remember putting the scoreboard into the mini-game.
- Added another measure to hopefully prevent the issue of the host player sometimes not spawning. This is something I cannot personally replicate, however HasteDay runs into this issue the majority of the time, so I will probably be doing a test or 2 in the near future with Hasteday to try and eliminate the issue if I haven't already fixed it.
As a thank you to HasteDay for helping out with this bug, please go show him your love and support and your metal horns over on his Twitch channel :)
https://www.twitch.tv/hasteday
ROCK ON!!!
Changed files in this update