WorldBox - God Simulator update for 28 December 2021

0.13.3 & 0.13.4 - Smol things here and there

Share · View all patches · Build 7946517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has received 2 smaller patches that has overall improvements. Mainly the language window has been overworked, and also the way the game language is decided. It will stop from falling back to english, in case you didn't change the game language in your Steam properties.

0.13.4
  • changes: Changed language window
  • changes: Changed feedback window
  • fixes: [Steam] Language preference will not change back to English if you changed it in-game
  • fixes: Power bar resizer now available in mobile version as well!
  • fixes: Fixes random disappearing lock icons
  • fixes: Fixed possible autosaves issue
  • some performance updates
  • some stability updates
0.13.3
  • fixes: Fixes for ad powers and unlockable save slots
  • updated languages

