Mars Update - 0.64 - Faster Than Light Technology & Three Ocean Planet Species

Share · View all patches · Build 7946462 · Last edited 28 December 2021 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Fermi Community,

We celebrate the end of 2021 with our new Mars update. This time we go Faster Than Light with a new post-Singularity technology level The Superluminal Age.

Our community voted for the name of a new species The Quasis ; they will join their evolutionary neighbours in the Ross System : The Frenner and The Shivan.

Many players asked us to add the possibility to trigger another evolution event after a sapient species died out. Once per game life will get a second chance to evolve again between the ruins of their precursors.

Additional we added modern outfits for all playable species that are shown from the Nautical Age to the Cyber Age and added a lot of events for aquatic species. Also we fixed some bugs ...

Changelog of Version 0.64.A.8 - MARS UPDATE ( contains spoilers )

New Species “Frenner from the Ross System” [spoiler]marine squid people[/spoiler]

New Species “Quasis from the Ross System” [spoiler]giant anemone beasts[/spoiler]

New Species “Shivan from the Ross System” [spoiler]jellyfish hive creatures[/spoiler]

Technological Level 12 [spoiler]“Construct jump gates that allow faster-than-light travel, enable instant interplanetary communication; black hole harvesting; and antimatter creation”[/spoiler]

14 new Modern Outfits for all Species that are shown in the Industrial Age, Nuclear Age, Digital Age and Cyber Age ( [spoiler]Dolphins, Dinosaur, Damanis, Erbori, Bautir, Esh, Kular, Dorloth, Prun, Rao, Kaar, Maru, Odo, Rama [/spoiler] )

Second Chance Evolution Feature : [spoiler]If a civilization goes instinct on its homeplanet; there is a rare possibility that a evolution event is triggered again - In this evolution event the two previous species of this planet can evolve again and the extinct species is replaced by Primates ( balanced ) Felines ( default ) or Scorpios ( unbalanced )[/spoiler]

Background Art : New [spoiler]“Faster than Light”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“The Wormhole Grid”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“The Hyperjump Invasion”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“Feline Advent”[/spoiler] picture

New Technology Ending [spoiler]“The Wormhole Grid”[/spoiler]

New Sol System Event [spoiler]“The Fury of Mars”[/spoiler]

New Sol System Event [spoiler]“Terraforming Mars”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Superluminal Age”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Superluminal Ship”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Superluminal Colony”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Black Hole Network”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Orbital Agriculture”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Arc Reactors”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Solar Harvest Noise”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Rebel Fleet”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The School Project”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Antimatter Smugglers” [/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Whispers from the Void”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Sprawl Colony”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Sunspot Energy Crisis”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Powered by Q-Foam”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Infinite Possibilities”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Agony Accelerator”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Eigenstate Device”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Through Any Means Necessary…”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“A Home in the Darkness”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Hyperlight Fighters”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Corona Wars”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Eternal Body Swap”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Wanted: Dead or Alive”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Subspace Entertainment Channel”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Hyperspace Freeport”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“Slow Mass Synthesizers”[/spoiler]

New FTL Age Event [spoiler]“The Slipspace Liner”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Aquaculture Age”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Reefshaper Age”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Abyssal Age”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Landcrawler Age”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Tides are Changing”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Canal Networks”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Chants of the Ocean”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Shark Mind”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Swarm Sculptures”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“The Purple Menace”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Kelp Forestry”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Boiling Oceans”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Reverse Islands”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Dark Waters”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Battle of the Trenches”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Terror from the Depths”[/spoiler]

New Aquatic Species Event [spoiler]“Bubble Pop”[/spoiler]

New Ocean Planet Event [spoiler]“The Floating Colony”[/spoiler]

New Ocean Planet Event [spoiler]“The Islands of Planet X”[/spoiler]

New Ocean Planet Event [spoiler]“Descent into the Maelstrom”[/spoiler]

New Ocean Planet Event [spoiler]“The Sirens of System X”[/spoiler]

Unique Government, Leaders and Flare texts for all Stone Age species ( Example [spoiler]“Dolphins form Schools instead of Tribes”[/spoiler] )

Planets : Renamed Tabby`s Star to Boyajian's Star

Balancing : Starships don't count for the minimum civilization to reach a Technology Ending Anymore ( Colonies count but can't reach the Final Tech themselves )

Balancing : 5 Singularity Civilizations are now needed to reach the Singularity Tech Ending

Balancing : The timespan between Evolution events was reduced

Balancing : A lot of events that make no logical sense on water planets, for aquatic creatures or plant beings and are blocked for these situations ( this is an ongoing process and we will continue to finetune these issues )

Bugfix : Sometimes the “Graveyard Galaxy” Ending was not triggered when a Refugee Fleet was created and all species died out afterwards. This is fixed now.

Bugfix : It is not possible to generate unlimited Flares anymore when circling through civilization when an Event is ready

Bugfix : Flares should not permanent stay on the screen anymore if you switch very fast between a system and the galaxy

Bugfix : Banished Refugee Fleets should now have the correct system names in their description

Bugfix : Same old savegames showed blank pictures of Rama, Maru & Odo - this issue is fixed.

Bugfix : Colony Names sometimes don't have variable names in capital letters added anymore.

Bugfix - After saving a game the names of dead civilizations are not replaced by the colony civilization anymore.

Attention ! Save Game Compatibility Issues - Save Games of older versions will not trigger evolution events on Planet Ross or the Second Chance Evolution. Also savegames, that were saved while an event was active might show the wrong picture of this particular event.

See you up in the stars, voyager.

Jörg from Anomaly Games

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/n5bDJ7pRVM

Follow us on Twitter: @FermiGame