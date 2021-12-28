 Skip to content

Dirge update for 28 December 2021

v0.1.6.1 Hotfix for a New Year

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.6.1

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-148-3756

Additions

  • Added control to lobby to allow frequency of hint messages to be selected.
  • Default game time is now 30 minutes, more time choices added.
  • Added unique icon for Walther P38.
  • Lobbies can now be made private with a password.

Improvements

  • Chat is shown upon joining lobby to show new players that there is in fact, a chat.
  • Interaction message for Revenant trying to attack while crouched rewritten to be more clear.
  • Adjusted rotation of P38 muzzle flash.
  • Changed replication of ammo to be server only to keep values correct for host & client.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where spooktaters were not working
  • Adjusted collision capsule sizes of some items and monsters.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes reloading would take 1 more round than it should have.
  • Fixed bug where testing items in the suit case would appear for players.
  • Broken car no longer has engine sound.
  • Fixed bug where Monster could pickup items.
  • Newly joining players into a lobby no longer reset the lobby settings.
  • Fixed bug where task hint text for Tesla coil was unable to find the Lab.
  • Fixed rare scenario where Master Bedroom key would spawn in Master Bathroom.
  • Fixed replication problems with secret bookcase.
  • Fixed bug where clients couldn't see their Wraith Overcharge values.

