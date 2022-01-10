Third Update Information

The main content of the update is as follows:
-
Fixed an issue that may block events from triggering or disrupt enemy counter actions if certain attacks such as “3 or more consecutive attacks” were performed. With this, an issue where the player may encounter a progression blocker during the final battle is also fixed.
-
Fixed an issue where player attacks may not perform properly if "Dual-Wield" ability was combined with certain abilities and weapons.
-
Fixed an issue where time magic spell "Quick" may not work properly if "Quick" was cast during specific situations or combined with certain abilities.
-
Fixed an issue where the actual damage output of time magic spell "Meteor" was inconsistent with the damage output shown in the game.
-
Fixed an issue where enemies defeated under certain circumstances may not be registered to Bestiary.
-
Fixed an issue where a minor error was present with "Chests Discovered" which players can track at a certain location.
We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused by these issues.
Thank you for your continued support of FINAL FANTASY V and pixel remaster series.
Changed files in this update