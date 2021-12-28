 Skip to content

Ratropolis update for 28 December 2021

Update 1.0.7601 : Merry Christmas again!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, for new year we've added 12 brand new cards. Hope you enjoy using them, have a great year end. Happy new year!

Localization

  • Fixed some text misinterpretation.

Contents

  • 12 New Cards
  • Merchant: [Capitalism], [Payback]

  • General: [Medicare Tax]

  • Builder: [Side Hustle], [Firewall]

  • Scientist: [Naturals], [Chemicals], [Landfill], [Scrap Shower]

  • Shaman: [Indulgence], [Portal]

  • Navigator: [Fisherrat]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed [Sparrow Nest], which sparrows dropped stone too earily.
  • [Siren]'s sound effects now plays properly
  • Fixed [Fusion(Lv2)], which copied only one card.
  • Fixed [Barrier], which was affecting ranged enemies.
  • Fixed [Barrier]'s positive buff effect showing with wrong color
  • Fixed [Cultural Asset], which did not include [Defensive Wall] on counting
  • [Conspiracy], [Cultural Asset], [Marionette], [Corn], [Tourism] cards now calculate thier effect value at the end of their countdown
  • Fixed [Auction House], which scarcely did not give Gold
  • Fixed [Fortress], which was not affected by [Tactician] advisor
  • Fixed [Fortification] event which added aditional HP to already built [Defensive Wall (Lv2)]
  • Fixed [Decorate] cards, which gaining gold was not visible enough

GamePlay

  • [Spy] Card's drone's projectile now has wider hit zone
  • [Tornado]: Effects on wider area, 2 -> 3, moves enemies further away
  • [Grind]: Affects to more cards, 1 -> 2
  • [Arm]: Affects to more cards, 1 -> 2
  • [Hiroism(Lv2)]: Gaining gold increased, 200 -> 300
  • [Grassland]: Gaining gold increased, 60 -> 80
  • [Rent]: Gaining gold increased, 60 -> 80
  • [Box]: Gaining stocks increased when discarded, 2 -> 3

UI/UX

  • Fixed used cards UIs on the top of screen covering 'Pause'/'Card Deck' buttons.
  • Added 65 cards's sound effects

Changed files in this update

