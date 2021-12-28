Update 1.0.7601 : Merry Christmas again!

This time, for new year we've added 12 brand new cards. Hope you enjoy using them, have a great year end. Happy new year!
Localization
- Fixed some text misinterpretation.
Contents
- 12 New Cards
- Merchant: [Capitalism], [Payback]
- General: [Medicare Tax]
- Builder: [Side Hustle], [Firewall]
- Scientist: [Naturals], [Chemicals], [Landfill], [Scrap Shower]
- Shaman: [Indulgence], [Portal]
- Navigator: [Fisherrat]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed [Sparrow Nest], which sparrows dropped stone too earily.
- [Siren]'s sound effects now plays properly
- Fixed [Fusion(Lv2)], which copied only one card.
- Fixed [Barrier], which was affecting ranged enemies.
- Fixed [Barrier]'s positive buff effect showing with wrong color
- Fixed [Cultural Asset], which did not include [Defensive Wall] on counting
- [Conspiracy], [Cultural Asset], [Marionette], [Corn], [Tourism] cards now calculate thier effect value at the end of their countdown
- Fixed [Auction House], which scarcely did not give Gold
- Fixed [Fortress], which was not affected by [Tactician] advisor
- Fixed [Fortification] event which added aditional HP to already built [Defensive Wall (Lv2)]
- Fixed [Decorate] cards, which gaining gold was not visible enough
GamePlay
- [Spy] Card's drone's projectile now has wider hit zone
- [Tornado]: Effects on wider area, 2 -> 3, moves enemies further away
- [Grind]: Affects to more cards, 1 -> 2
- [Arm]: Affects to more cards, 1 -> 2
- [Hiroism(Lv2)]: Gaining gold increased, 200 -> 300
- [Grassland]: Gaining gold increased, 60 -> 80
- [Rent]: Gaining gold increased, 60 -> 80
- [Box]: Gaining stocks increased when discarded, 2 -> 3
UI/UX
- Fixed used cards UIs on the top of screen covering 'Pause'/'Card Deck' buttons.
- Added 65 cards's sound effects
Changed files in this update