Noble Fates update for 28 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.53 (compatible with 0.22.*)

Noble Fates update for 28 December 2021 · Build 7945965

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #21 


Guest animals who become rabid no longer trigger fights with guests  

Minerals  
Rebalance minerals - lots more Iron now  
Minerals can now spawn inside of mountains  
NOTE: requires a new game to take effect

Performance  
Disable shadows on items that are indoors  
Disable shadows on debris once it lands

Intro  
Don't regenerate clothing during intro  
Make sure ruler gets a crown (existing hat goes in inventory)  
Fix occasional crash when choosing ruler

Refueling  
Fix refueling```

