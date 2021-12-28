Noble Fates 0.23.0.53 (compatible with 0.22.*)

Hotfix Update #21
Guest animals who become rabid no longer trigger fights with guests
Minerals
Rebalance minerals - lots more Iron now
Minerals can now spawn inside of mountains
NOTE: requires a new game to take effect
Performance
Disable shadows on items that are indoors
Disable shadows on debris once it lands
Intro
Don't regenerate clothing during intro
Make sure ruler gets a crown (existing hat goes in inventory)
Fix occasional crash when choosing ruler
Refueling
Fix refueling```
