Update to 1.101

Bug fixes:

Fixed upgrades being reset when continuing a game

Fixed all new theme packs being added as day themes in the verifier

Fixed winning the mash-up round not displaying your character on the win round screen correctly

Fixed the monster mash-up round deck building screen not allowing you to select the night/monster themes that were in the last two slots

Fixed some minor typos

We hope everyone is enjoying the update. If you're encountering any bugs or issues please tell us and we'll do our best to fix them right away!