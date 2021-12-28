Update to 1.101

Bug fixes:
Fixed upgrades being reset when continuing a game
Fixed all new theme packs being added as day themes in the verifier
Fixed winning the mash-up round not displaying your character on the win round screen correctly
Fixed the monster mash-up round deck building screen not allowing you to select the night/monster themes that were in the last two slots
Fixed some minor typos
We hope everyone is enjoying the update. If you're encountering any bugs or issues please tell us and we'll do our best to fix them right away!
Changed files in this update