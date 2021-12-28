 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Monster Within update for 28 December 2021

Update to 1.101

Share · View all patches · Build 7945916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

Fixed upgrades being reset when continuing a game

Fixed all new theme packs being added as day themes in the verifier

Fixed winning the mash-up round not displaying your character on the win round screen correctly

Fixed the monster mash-up round deck building screen not allowing you to select the night/monster themes that were in the last two slots

Fixed some minor typos

We hope everyone is enjoying the update. If you're encountering any bugs or issues please tell us and we'll do our best to fix them right away!

Changed files in this update

The Monster Within Content Depot 1755871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.