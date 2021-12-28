Minor update

- More work on the 3D aspect of the terrain. The rocks are now 3D too. Unfortunately they're invisible. Working on that.
- You can now break the 3D terrain
- The exit is now never placed under terrain (meaning it's always visible)
- A sound is played if you swing the pickaxe and miss now (thanks JM Games)
- When you're near 3D terrain, it will become transparent so you can see what you're doing (needs tweaking)
- The different planned level types are now different planets. You can see them on the screen before entering a level
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 28 December 2021
