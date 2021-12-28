 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 28 December 2021

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 7945896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More work on the 3D aspect of the terrain. The rocks are now 3D too. Unfortunately they're invisible. Working on that.
  • You can now break the 3D terrain
  • The exit is now never placed under terrain (meaning it's always visible)
  • A sound is played if you swing the pickaxe and miss now (thanks JM Games)
  • When you're near 3D terrain, it will become transparent so you can see what you're doing (needs tweaking)
  • The different planned level types are now different planets. You can see them on the screen before entering a level

Changed files in this update

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.