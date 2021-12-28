EA update **Hot-fix** #10

-Added ash to be used in the compost bin.

-Added planter save data.

-Added time of day to save data.

-Added world sized fish zone.

-Added ash from burnt wood.

-Added an unblock event to stop a game breaking bug of not being able to use hotbar after climbing.

-Added music to swamp area.

-Adjusted consumable time to be slightly faster by .1.

-Fixed stone spear giving pierce armor instead of damage.

-Fixed fishing splines in desert area.

-Fixed savage osimodious being obstructed by trees when spawned in.

-Fixed savage tower floating and the texture of the landscape.

-Fixed entrance of dryad dock.

-Fixed bed going through wall in human dock.

-Fixed collision on rocks in human area.

-Fixed spawners at spriggan camp.

-Fixed death loot marker not destroying on dedicated server.

-Fixed water interaction text on clients.

-Fixed gothic pack spline mesh collision.

-Fixed up Dungeons (Fire, Ice, Lightning) on the map.

-Fixed up chain bridges using HISM.

-Fixed up windows in the savage port.

-Fixed dungeons spawners not working properly.

-Fixed desert weather spline to match the area.

-Fixed fire dungeon entrance leaving player stuck.

-Fixed human, Savage, Dryad port NPC.

-Fixed material warnings.

-Fixed spawn points.

-Fixed npc in human town not spawning.

-Fixed FPS issue in dryad dock.

-Fixed Human town HISMA.

-Fixed lightpost in human town giving out massive shadow.

-Fixed basket up in human port being under the ground.

-Made ash be used in the black dye recipes.

-Made all flowers decay and create item plant waste.

-Tweaked Plant waste can be used in compost bin to make fertilizer.

-Tweaked bugs drop rate.

-Tweaked all Collison on all static meshes in project to increase fps and decrease server load.

-Updated decay items to never appear in hotbar.

-Changed sitting regen from 1.6 to 2.0.

-Changed middle zone music.

-Optimized all foliage types.

-Optimized animations.

-Removed enemy map markers.