EA update **Hot-fix** #10

-Added ash to be used in the compost bin.
-Added planter save data.
-Added time of day to save data.
-Added world sized fish zone.
-Added ash from burnt wood.
-Added an unblock event to stop a game breaking bug of not being able to use hotbar after climbing.
-Added music to swamp area.
-Adjusted consumable time to be slightly faster by .1.
-Fixed stone spear giving pierce armor instead of damage.
-Fixed fishing splines in desert area.
-Fixed savage osimodious being obstructed by trees when spawned in.
-Fixed savage tower floating and the texture of the landscape.
-Fixed entrance of dryad dock.
-Fixed bed going through wall in human dock.
-Fixed collision on rocks in human area.
-Fixed spawners at spriggan camp.
-Fixed death loot marker not destroying on dedicated server.
-Fixed water interaction text on clients.
-Fixed gothic pack spline mesh collision.
-Fixed up Dungeons (Fire, Ice, Lightning) on the map.
-Fixed up chain bridges using HISM.
-Fixed up windows in the savage port.
-Fixed dungeons spawners not working properly.
-Fixed desert weather spline to match the area.
-Fixed fire dungeon entrance leaving player stuck.
-Fixed human, Savage, Dryad port NPC.
-Fixed material warnings.
-Fixed spawn points.
-Fixed npc in human town not spawning.
-Fixed FPS issue in dryad dock.
-Fixed Human town HISMA.
-Fixed lightpost in human town giving out massive shadow.
-Fixed basket up in human port being under the ground.
-Made ash be used in the black dye recipes.
-Made all flowers decay and create item plant waste.
-Tweaked Plant waste can be used in compost bin to make fertilizer.
-Tweaked bugs drop rate.
-Tweaked all Collison on all static meshes in project to increase fps and decrease server load.
-Updated decay items to never appear in hotbar.
-Changed sitting regen from 1.6 to 2.0.
-Changed middle zone music.
-Optimized all foliage types.
-Optimized animations.
-Removed enemy map markers.
