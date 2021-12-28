XP fixs and UI improvements

v0.2.28
- World map now remembers UI position and zoom properly for both controller and mouse
- Controller auto selects the top options of each tab, except the mapping window since that is not controller navigatable yet
- Setting controller selection is dynamic if console settings are hidden
- Islands now grant XP
- Mission Items now scale text properly and use "..." if the text cannot be sized properly and cannot fit
- Networked game boats should be working better now, repro wasn't consistent for me but I adjust the change I made for them not floating to accommodate a possible race condition
