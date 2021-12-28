 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 28 December 2021

XP fixs and UI improvements

Build 7945773

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.28

  • World map now remembers UI position and zoom properly for both controller and mouse
  • Controller auto selects the top options of each tab, except the mapping window since that is not controller navigatable yet
  • Setting controller selection is dynamic if console settings are hidden
  • Islands now grant XP
  • Mission Items now scale text properly and use "..." if the text cannot be sized properly and cannot fit
  • Networked game boats should be working better now, repro wasn't consistent for me but I adjust the change I made for them not floating to accommodate a possible race condition

Changed files in this update

