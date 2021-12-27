Update 2021/12/28

Fixes
- Calculating the recovery amount of healing spells was incorrect.
- Handling of damage when using items other than SP, and when items are damaged by combat spells incorrect.
- When an item was damaged and turned into another item, the indeterminate name of the changed item number was not used.
- Some equipment names related to race names were wrong in the "Traveler's Property" scenario.
- In the "The Pickled Man of Galvan" scenario, some enemy names related to race names were wrong.
- When the user and target of the spell "Prodigy" were different, the screen would display incorrectly.
- The display number of times the spell "Clear Magic" could be used was incorrect.
- The "Locate Person" spell could not be used properly under certain conditions.
- When depositing items in the item box screen, the details of the item were not displayed.
- Changes to the name of the "edge of town" for each scenario were not reflected.
- priority order of portrait HP determination are incorrect.
Changed files in this update