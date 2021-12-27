 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 27 December 2021

Update 2021/12/28

Share · View all patches · Build 7945772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Calculating the recovery amount of healing spells was incorrect.
  • Handling of damage when using items other than SP, and when items are damaged by combat spells incorrect.
  • When an item was damaged and turned into another item, the indeterminate name of the changed item number was not used.
  • Some equipment names related to race names were wrong in the "Traveler's Property" scenario.
  • In the "The Pickled Man of Galvan" scenario, some enemy names related to race names were wrong.
  • When the user and target of the spell "Prodigy" were different, the screen would display incorrectly.
  • The display number of times the spell "Clear Magic" could be used was incorrect.
  • The "Locate Person" spell could not be used properly under certain conditions.
  • When depositing items in the item box screen, the details of the item were not displayed.
  • Changes to the name of the "edge of town" for each scenario were not reflected.
  • priority order of portrait HP determination are incorrect.

