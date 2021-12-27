-
Switched the default screen mode to Windowed Fullscreen.
If you're playing on standard Fullscreen, it's highly (!) recommended switching to Windowed Fullscreen because it generally behaves much better with current GPU drivers and OSes.
Experimental adjustments to the shadow map resolution: it may improve rendering performance depending on your hardware. Low/Med/High Shadow settings now provide a more meaningful difference.
Enemy Battlegroup cards slightly toned down.
The intent of their overpowered nature was to test whether they're strong enough to be a serious challenge for any player. They definitely are and thus can be used in a system of their own in the future. And now they can be brought to a more manageable state.
Allies card buffed.
4xT-64 platoon is replaced with two 3x ones and a 2S12 mortar section attached.
I think it was perfectly useful as-is, but it's a playtest and we might as well test options.
Add punctuation as rebindable keys
Forgotten mention: Hotfix 1 also added the ability to rebind the camera rotation and alt-mode keys that were previously hard-binded to Ctrl & Alt.
Fixed ESC being able to close post-battle results. This also addresses the inability to close the session menu with ESC.
Adjusted the Operation save slots screen to behave better at various resolutions
Having a platoon with depleted infantry squads inside the selected group should no longer break the group mode switch
Fix losing 1-2 max deployment points due to fractional part conversion
Other minor fixes
