Public Beta for Patch 1.0.8b Now Available!

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows and Mac computers.
NOTE: Multiplayer IS compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8a, so you can play MP games with those on that version.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Reduced health now makes elk run more slowly, sooner.
- In Game Help, updated text about coat color and pup health to match that in Find a Mate quest tips.
- Added note to Power Pack and Living the Life achievements about needing at least three pups still alive to earn the achievement.
- In Setup New Game, selected/highlighted states of dropdown items now have a more prominent color.
- Improved feedback in notification when deleting duplicated files on server (which can take awhile).
BUGS FIXED:
- Mate and other NPCs can get stuck behind large rocky obstacles.
- Controller: Some issues when navigating buttons and input fields on Setup New Game and Game Settings
- Can play emotes even in in Pupcam mode (and in general, emotes override everything).
- Problems ensue if player refuses to leave den when Journey quest begins.
- Mouse glyphs don't always show correctly in quest and notification popups.
- In MP games in which the Host Decides when to sleep, one player can wait on sleeping long enough that sleep track ends. resulting in no music playing.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in mptesting branch