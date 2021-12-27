New look for the game including new emojis, background animation, correct answer animation and transition scenes animations.
Cinemoji: Oscar update for 27 December 2021
New Look
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
New look for the game including new emojis, background animation, correct answer animation and transition scenes animations.
Changed files in this update