Super Bit Blaster XL update for 27 December 2021

V3-S

Share · View all patches · Build 7945534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the ability to rebind controls in Classic Controls mode. To access, first enable Classic Controls in the Options, then click the custom button to set controls for both 1P and 2P. (likely janky as heck due to my lack of knowledge but it's going to be better than nothing, I hope it works for you all)

-Added the OLED Mode toggle that turns the background completely black

-Updated the Adamvision Studios logo to the newer version

-Updated the Twitter account the @theadamvision

-Added ability to hold 'Start' or 'Space' for 15 seconds in the ship select menu to be given coins to unlock all ships for free

-Fixed bug where sometimes the Boss could be sucked into a tiny blackhole

-Adjusted menu sensitivity to hopefully remove the scrolling automatically problem a few folks were having

Thanks for all the support over the years!

Adamvision

Twitter || Twitch

