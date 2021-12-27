5.1.1 - Yuel's Castle, Library & Prison Block

Development on the newest content is still in full swing! It is my goal to release complete pieces as soon as they are finished, so expect more of these updates in the 5.1 series until Yuelslain's Village and Yuel's Castle are complete!

I like to picture Yuel's Castle as the first real raid-style location in the game - so I have been treating it exactly like that. What could have been a simple location with a final boss of the area has transformed into a multi-boss loot-filled challenge location and I have enjoyed creating it so far, more so than I've enjoyed a lot of development for a long time. I do still worry that it is too tough relative to the strength playable characters can currently attain, so let me know if you're finding the challenge to be insurmountable.

5.1.1 Highlights:

Two quests from the remaining villagers who did not offer quests, beginning once the masked villagers move on the castle.

Yuel's Castle is open with full access to the Library and Prison areas. Banquet Hall and beyond remain closed for now.

5.1.1 [Build #113, Release Date: December 27, 2021]

Issues to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Inability to progress to Yuel's Castle, but before the Banquet Hall.

Inability to defeat enemies in Yuelslain's Village or other DLC areas.

Library boss does not appear after all local enemies have been defeated.

Yuelslain's Village:

Randomized chests (gold) have been added to the expanse area.

The Library Wing and Prison Block of Yuel's Castle are now available. The blocker object to the banquet hall will be removed in the next update.

New:

Introducing Regeneration II - heals 1/10th all allies HP and has a 25% chance to remove Burn, Poison, Bleed, TP Degeneration, MP Degeneration, Fear, Mind Control, Disable, Silence, and Soulbroken! Additionally, this skill has a 5% chance to apply Omni-Resistance I, which removes and resists all of those states simultaneously until the end of the next turn. A guide for this skill will drop from a boss inside Yuel's Castle, but only one of these will be available for now. Use it wisely!

Fixes:

Removed the weapon requirement from Miles's bombs. Amaya should be able to use thermite grenade properly now.

Wind tomes now correctly apply Wind-type damage.

Curse of Sloth, Envy, and Pride have been changed to Soul type.

Updates & Changes:

States applied by element tomes have had their icons updated.

Data for all elemental enchantment tomes has been filled out.

Other: