Space Extra 2.1.5

All enemies (not bosses) health points lowered from 820 hp to 420 hp.
Laser beam skill buffed from 1 hp damage dealt every time on collision with enemy to 4 hp damage every time on collision.
Planet Frig is about 40% done.
