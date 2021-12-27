 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 27 December 2021

Space Extra 2.1.5

All enemies (not bosses) health points lowered from 820 hp to 420 hp.

Laser beam skill buffed from 1 hp damage dealt every time on collision with enemy to 4 hp damage every time on collision.

Planet Frig is about 40% done.

