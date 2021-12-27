 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 27 December 2021

Version 0.14.1 release notes

Version 0.14.1 release notes:

Added a mulligan table pet that plays the head bop animation when you take damage

You can now interact with UI from a distance using point and click

Reduced the force needed for activating creatures

Fixed a random disconnect when switching between taverns

Fixed a softlock that caused battles to say you need to select a creature

Fixed hands not releasing objects when disconnected

Fixed not being able to enable the streamer camera (still has some other bugs though)

