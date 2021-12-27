Version 0.14.1 release notes:
Added a mulligan table pet that plays the head bop animation when you take damage
You can now interact with UI from a distance using point and click
Reduced the force needed for activating creatures
Fixed a random disconnect when switching between taverns
Fixed a softlock that caused battles to say you need to select a creature
Fixed hands not releasing objects when disconnected
Fixed not being able to enable the streamer camera (still has some other bugs though)
