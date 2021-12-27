Patch Notes 0.2 - Mayhem Season Event, New Gear Tiers, New Difficulties

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.2 (12/27/2021)
Mayhem Season Event (12.27-02.10)
There is a new event and new event pass called Mayhem Season Event. The event has 24 challenges. Some of these challenges can only be done with a newly created seasonal character.
The event has 15 + 3 rewards. Extra 3 rewards comes from Mayhem Season Event Supporter Pack.
New Difficulties
There are 10 new difficulties that make the total 20 difficulties. These new difficulties are called Mayhem difficulties and you can enter Mayhem difficulties via a node that spawns in previous tier keystones or you can create a fully Mayhem layout via Mayhem Keystone.
Nodes in Mayhem layouts are random, which means is that the node next to Mayhem 1 node could be a Mayhem 10 node.
New Gear Tier
There are 5 new gear tier above tier 10 gear: Obsidian, Ancient, Mythical, Angelic and Exalted.
These gear have random modifiers and random stats.
You can learn more about it and check these modifiers via a spreadsheet in the link.
Crafting System
Crafting system is added to the game with 25 new crafting materials. Which means more and more loot!
With these materials you can craft:
Tier 1-4 gear,
Tier 5-9 gear,
Tier 10 gear (basic, unique, set),
Obsidian gear,
Ancient gear,
Mythical gear,
Angelic gear,
Exalted gear.
New Map - New Mobs
Fisherman's Nest is in the game now with 2 different layouts and 1 mini version. It can be accessed via conquer end game mode. It has 5 new mobs and achievements for these mobs are added to the game.
New Relics
4 new tier 10 relics are added to the game:
Damage Trinity I: +8 fire, ice, poison damage
Damage Trinity II: +8 doom, void, gloom damage
Resistance Trinity I: +8 fire, ice, poison resistance
Resistance Trinity II: +8 doom, void, gloom resistance
Changes
-Tier 10 item drop rates are increased and difficulty level of T10 Set Items are also lowered.
-Adjustments have been made to mini version of maps.
-In town, the camera doesn't zoom in and out while a UI window is open anymore.
-Difficulty increase between difficulty levels is decreased.
-Shields of shielded mobs are decreased to 3/5 their max health. It was same with their health before.
-Health and defence of veteran, elite and boss mobs are decreased for ranger and mage.
