Content Update: Sex Plug and Steam Achievements

Hey everyone,

Today we are pushing another update, as we have added another toy to use on your girls.

New Toy: Sexual Plug.





This will allow you to have the plug inserted in their ass or pussy while playing with them with another toy.

The plug will increase the pleasure bar, or the displeasure bar, depending on the girl's preference for the stage that you are on.

Some girls, like to feel that pluged in them, some don't like it at all, and some like it only at specific stages.

We will let you discover when and with who you should use it.

Improved the vagina, made the materials look better and less stretched in the animations. Also, this will allow us to animate the clit and the pussy lips in the future, as we add more interactions with the pussy.

Replaced the lube sound when using the bottle.