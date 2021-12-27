 Skip to content

Turing Complete update for 27 December 2021

Introducing the Delay Buffer

Build 7945260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After yesterdays controversial patch, a new idea was suggested which was just too good not to adopt. Instead of having the 1 bit memory be the basis for all memory, it is now a new delay buffer component. All the delay buffer does is take an input and output it the next tick.

First of all, this is a good candidate for the simplest possible memory component, which is where we should start.

Secondly, it lets the game introduce memory and related concepts in a more intuitive way.

And lastly, it makes pipelining architectures easier and score optimizing more interesting.

2 new early game levels were added to introduce the concept.

