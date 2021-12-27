Update 0.14.10

Balance Changes
- Chrono Step has the new passive – when you lose 40% of your HP instantly refresh all cooldowns
- Reworked Critical Hits – When the trigger is pulled it will check for the % of critical hit chance. The switch will effectively make lower critical chance weaker but higher (non-100%) critical chances stronger
- Teleport Cooldown increased from 16, 14, 12, 10, 8 —> 20, 18, 16, 14, 12 and casting time duration increased to 2 seconds
- Emergency Shields increased shield capacity by 400 at all tiers
New Content
- Players will now be able to get HP pick ups in the Market (Mid) Area of the map by going near one of the shops while they are open. The vendors in the shops will give players a “Sandwich” which will heal the player. This Effect has 120 second cool down
Bug Fixes
- Toxin Grenade kills will now be properly credited to the caster
- Spamming “spectate next ally” while dead will no longer break the camera on respawn
Changed files in this update