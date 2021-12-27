 Skip to content

Master Theft TVs update for 27 December 2021

Patch (1.7.6)

Build 7945128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Add new cheat-code in Debug menu;

-Fix incorrectly working health strip at Jaro in story mode;

-It seems to have fixed a bug that crashes the game (not exactly);

