DECEMBER 2021 UPDATE

Dear friends,

Oh, what a year it has been! 2021 turned out to be quite a rollercoaster.

Like many around the world, COVID did not spare the Karma Play team as well. One of our team members came down with the virus and needed hospitalisation. Another team member got afflicted by another virus. Naturally, these events had a significant impact on a small team like ours.

But between all this, we did manage to make some progress since the last update. Not as much as we hoped, but considering the rollercoaster year, it is almost a Christmas miracle. So, here are the updates.

Please do keep in mind that all levels, features are still work in progress and none of the levels are optimised for performance yet.

a) A completely new Winner’s Island and mansion

b) 10 cars in the garage with arcade car physics

c) 6 car racing levels (some are a little bit closer to the final version than others)

d) Basic multiplayer in all levels

Wishing all of you a great 2022.