Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 27 December 2021

Minor Update: Gameplay tweaks

Build 7944719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing particularly major, due to Christmas, Covid, lack of my main dev machine, but here are a few changes in response to feedback following the latest release.

Gameplay:

-Heroes with high shadow won't perform the 'consecrate' challenge as frequently

-Rulers will try to avoid spamming 'brutal crackdown' if they have done so too often recently

-Chosen One now has a cooldown to their unique high-power quests, such as redeem ruler

-Adjusted person-to-person event probabilities

-Heroes are more motivated to fix problems in their homeland and friendly nations

Other:

-Fixed wording issue in desecrate Holy Site

-Fixed typos

