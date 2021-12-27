27th December update

Share · View all patches · Build 7944698 · Last edited 27 December 2021 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Removed quality levels in the menu.

Added a new interface called “Graphics Settings” in the menu, it gives you access to 8 parameters to adjust the Quality/Performance ratio : Pixel light count, Texture quality, Anti-aliasing, Shadows, Shadow quality, Shadow distance, Post-processing and Volumetric lighting.

Respawned monsters now provide EXP so you can adjust the difficulty by leveling up if you need.

Added a message in the tutorial explaining that you can edit controllers bindings through the SteamVR menu.

Increased items (loot) hitboxes.

Reduced training dummy's projectile speed.