27th December update

Removed quality levels in the menu.
Added a new interface called “Graphics Settings” in the menu, it gives you access to 8 parameters to adjust the Quality/Performance ratio : Pixel light count, Texture quality, Anti-aliasing, Shadows, Shadow quality, Shadow distance, Post-processing and Volumetric lighting.
Respawned monsters now provide EXP so you can adjust the difficulty by leveling up if you need.
Added a message in the tutorial explaining that you can edit controllers bindings through the SteamVR menu.
Increased items (loot) hitboxes.
Reduced training dummy's projectile speed.
Changed files in this update