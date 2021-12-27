 Skip to content

Shonen Adventure : The Dual Blades Hero update for 27 December 2021

27th December update

27th December update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed quality levels in the menu.

Added a new interface called “Graphics Settings” in the menu, it gives you access to 8 parameters to adjust the Quality/Performance ratio : Pixel light count, Texture quality, Anti-aliasing, Shadows, Shadow quality, Shadow distance, Post-processing and Volumetric lighting.

Respawned monsters now provide EXP so you can adjust the difficulty by leveling up if you need.

Added a message in the tutorial explaining that you can edit controllers bindings through the SteamVR menu.

Increased items (loot) hitboxes.

Reduced training dummy's projectile speed.

