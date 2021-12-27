Quality Of Life Update Now Available



Zero Hour's first Quality Of Life Updates include a new training ground, implementation of Denuvo Anti-Cheat, and Miscellaneous improvements. The next Major Update consisting of a new Operation is still in progress, and we hope to deliver that very soon.

New Training Ground

The new Training Ground is now much more extensive than its precedent form. The latest additions to the Training Ground include Tutorials and Squad Based Training.

Tutorials (First Iteration): The tutorials will help you better understand the fundamentals of gameplay and the way you should play it.

Squad Based Training: Now, you will be able to bring your teammates with you inside the training ground. You can run the Killhouse and play the tutorials together as a Squad, ensuring better teamwork before heading on to your missions.

The Denuvo Anti-Cheat is now implemented within the game. It is required when you play Quick Match but is optional for Custom Match and will not affect CO-OP mode and Training Ground.

author: To clear any confusion, we added a FAQ for players who has any questions:

When does the anti-cheat install?

When Quick-match multiplayer is accessed

Does it start with my computer?

No, starts and stops with the game

Will it make the game slower?

No, we did extensive profiling and found no differences

Can I remove it?

Yes, uninstall it from add/remove program files any time

This implementation only includes Denuvo Anti-Cheat, so your performance should remain unaffected.





Miscellaneous

Hit Reg Improvements

We have received many complaints about our hit reg and overlooked many things. The player body collider shape has improved to match its visuals better. The hit reg was unusual because limbs would block the bullets. For example, your hands would only take the hit and not allow penetration to hit other areas such as the chest. This issue is now fixed. While the damage is unaffected, kill time will be significantly improved.

Optimization

We worked on smoother animation transitions since some animations have been abrupt or unpolished. Along with that, we worked on general improvements involved in gameplay.

Camera Shake

To add to the authenticity for a better impact, such as grenades exploding or kicking a door down, we added a camera shake to further add to the experience. We did this to increase the visual effect of using explosives.





YouTube

In our next operation, we plan to add squad AI where players can have AI teammates (This is still in the research phase, and we will soon update on this feature in later announcements).

Thank you for your patience. Please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France