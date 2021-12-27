 Skip to content

A Game of Humans update for 27 December 2021

Small update 0.3.6.8

GUI
  • Brightened the color of game log messages of the special type
Pathfinding
  • Fixed an edge case where two nodes would not be connected even though it would appear to be so
  • Pathfinding edge cases how have less of a performance cost
Performance
  • Improved performance of growing objects
  • Increased performance of audio player
Error reporting
  • Added new exceptions
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where destroying a plot could cause a crash by creating multiple stockpile item commands

