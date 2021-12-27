Small update 0.3.6.8

GUI
- Brightened the color of game log messages of the special type
Pathfinding
- Fixed an edge case where two nodes would not be connected even though it would appear to be so
- Pathfinding edge cases how have less of a performance cost
Performance
- Improved performance of growing objects
- Increased performance of audio player
Error reporting
- Added new exceptions
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where destroying a plot could cause a crash by creating multiple stockpile item commands
Changed files in this update