Happy Holidays!

Hi folks!

With the old year finally ending, and the new one ahead of us, I'd like to take this moment to thank you all. for being here, and part of this journey.

And while we still have thousands of miles to go, without you, Erannorth wouldn't have been the same.

I wish you all the best for 2022! Hopefully it will see us out of this awful pandemic (one can only hope), and into happier times.

Have a great New Year! Full with happiness, health, love and prosperity.

Enjoy your holidays, and stay safe!

(Below you can find the mandatory patch notes)

Patch Notes - 27/12 # 1.029.3

Bugfixes

Fixed some card typos and missing sfx.

Fixed some perk typos.

Cards with both Shuffle effect and Draw will properly draw the max value indicated in the Card.

'My Organization' filter in Deckbuilder wasn't properly showing the organization cards.

Price reduction will properly apply to Infused items with 0 charges left.

While selling Actions, Infused items with 0 charges could appear there while they shouldn't.

Misc changes

Cards in hand will be spaced more accurately as their count changes.

Effects that require the Enemy to be of certain archetype have a red target icon next to them to separate them, from those who target the pc (as their text color difference can be easily go unnoticed).

Modding Additions / Requests from our Modding Community

Perks can modify individual StockPile effects with ModifyEffectStockPile[Card Name]:x ie. ModifyEffectStockPileGhost of Greed:1, or all StockPile effects using ModifyEffectStockPile:x.

If a mod doesn't have an @Expansion definition it will display 'User Content' as its Expansion info in the Codex Entry. If it does it will display it.

Ripple Effect Additions - Phase Ripple effects

It's possible to trigger a ripple effect during certain phases. Each phase can have only one ripple effect associated with it. Supported phases are: