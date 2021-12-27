 Skip to content

The Timeless Child update for 27 December 2021

Update 1.1.5 - Bug fixing & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7944415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1- Fixed a bug for medium and high quality that prevented you from seeing the symbols on the keys while holding them

2- Added the ability to leave the game while in queue

3- Fixed a bug which prevented, in some situations, repositioning a hand on the pendulum after removing it

4- Limited frame rate while not in game

5- Small improvement on paintings puzzle

6- Controller inputs no longer interfere with mouse movement

7- Minor bug fixing

Changed files in this update

The Timeless Child Content Depot 1792011
