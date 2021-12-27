1- Fixed a bug for medium and high quality that prevented you from seeing the symbols on the keys while holding them
2- Added the ability to leave the game while in queue
3- Fixed a bug which prevented, in some situations, repositioning a hand on the pendulum after removing it
4- Limited frame rate while not in game
5- Small improvement on paintings puzzle
6- Controller inputs no longer interfere with mouse movement
7- Minor bug fixing
The Timeless Child update for 27 December 2021
Update 1.1.5 - Bug fixing & Improvements
Changed files in this update