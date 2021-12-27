Monday maintenance

This is a bugfix patch that fixes some more issues that cropped up after the update:
- Holding the Line: There was a crash bug in this mission, triggered by a rare and specific shapes of the growing rift. This is now fixed.
- Ruin events vs probes: Launching a probe, then quickly opening an event before the probe launches its pulse would put the undo stack in a badly ordered state, preventing undo when it should be available. This would also cause crashes when cancelling actions during two of the events (Planet Crusher and Terraformer).
- Performance: Stat-tracking (counting eg. colonized planets for achievements purposes) would sometimes cause a small lag after an action. This should no longer be the case.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b877) on Windows and v1.2 (b878) on Mac.
Changed files in this update