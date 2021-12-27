New Shootout GameMode, Physics rebuilt with RPM Based PowerCurve.

Now tuning is more important than ever! Tune your engine, select the right prop (pitch/diam), select gearratio and try to find the fastest tune on the new ShootOut Track (Track9).
