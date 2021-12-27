 Skip to content

MelDEV Power Boat Racing update for 27 December 2021

New Shootout GameMode, Physics rebuilt with RPM Based PowerCurve.

Now tuning is more important than ever! Tune your engine, select the right prop (pitch/diam), select gearratio and try to find the fastest tune on the new ShootOut Track (Track9).

Tell us what you think!

