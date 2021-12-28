December 27th Update Notes

In this update, we fixed some rare but also very important issues:
-
Fixed an issue that Anling's idle animations could play wrongly, after and a special plot was triggered at home
-
Fixed that after a new save slot is built in survival mode, the progress of Beach Motel missions and exploration may not match the actual saved data, and the game may freeze
-
Fixed a problem that sometimes the characters floating in the air in Beach Motel
-
Fixed an issue where Cody could forcibly move with you, through the "Let's Go" command, even if he was not comforted after he ran away from home and was found.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause the character model to disappear when Cody leaves home but still trying to join a plot with Mom at home
-
Fixed an issue that in some player save files, when Cody is running away from home, he can still appear at home in certain Anling + Cody plot performance.
Changed files in this update