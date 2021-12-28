 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 28 December 2021

December 27th Update Notes

In this update, we fixed some rare but also very important issues:

  1. Fixed an issue that Anling's idle animations could play wrongly, after and a special plot was triggered at home

  2. Fixed that after a new save slot is built in survival mode, the progress of Beach Motel missions and exploration may not match the actual saved data, and the game may freeze

  3. Fixed a problem that sometimes the characters floating in the air in Beach Motel

  4. Fixed an issue where Cody could forcibly move with you, through the "Let's Go" command, even if he was not comforted after he ran away from home and was found.

  5. Fixed an issue that could cause the character model to disappear when Cody leaves home but still trying to join a plot with Mom at home

  6. Fixed an issue that in some player save files, when Cody is running away from home, he can still appear at home in certain Anling + Cody plot performance.

