- Balance: Made the need progression slower (3→4 days per tier).
- Fixed: Some entries not showing in encyclopaedia after last patch.
- Misc: When you hover over the power icon, the game now
- Misc: Screen positions (F1-F4) are now saved when you save a game.
- Misc: Added a tooltip to the enemy camp hint text.
Kubifaktorium update for 27 December 2021
Update notes for 27.12.2021
