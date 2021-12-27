 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 27 December 2021

Update notes for 27.12.2021

  • Balance: Made the need progression slower (3→4 days per tier).
  • Fixed: Some entries not showing in encyclopaedia after last patch.
  • Misc: When you hover over the power icon, the game now
  • Misc: Screen positions (F1-F4) are now saved when you save a game.
  • Misc: Added a tooltip to the enemy camp hint text.

