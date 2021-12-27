 Skip to content

Remains update for 27 December 2021

Decor and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7944098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year, everyone! In this update, I fixed a serious bug due to which in old saves there were no new items.

And also if you are sad and want to make yourself comfortable at your station, I have added some decorative items for you :)

Changed files in this update

Remains Depot 1309821
  • Loading history…
