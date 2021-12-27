 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Space Extra update for 27 December 2021

Space Extra 0.2.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7944048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your total score is now loaded up at the start of the game (in the start menu) and you can see how much your total score is.

Changed files in this update

Space Extra Content Depot 1841681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.