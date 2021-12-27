Today I release patch 1.2 with many additions, changes and some bug fixes.
Additions:
- A VSync option has been added to the game settings
- A toggle for the fps display has been added to the game settings
- A toggle for chromatic aberration has been added to the game settings
- A scratch decal has now been placed under each swinging blade for better orientation
- The right action button can now be used for back actions in the main menu
- Collecting green circles now has a particle effect
Changes:
- The character hitbox was drastically reduced in size
- The trap hitboxes have now been precisely adapted to the corresponding models
- Color saturation and contrast slightly adjusted
- The last part of the swinging blade area has been slightly adjusted for smoother game flow and less camera collision
- The pirate area has been slightly changed to allow more use of parrot boost jumps
- Parrots now respawn
- The frame rate in the main menu is now limited to 60 fps regardless of the selected fps limit (only if VSync is disabled)
- On Normal Mode the checkpoint text now disappears after a short time after activating a checkpoint
- Some shader outlines were removed to ensure a more consistent artstyle
- Some small performance improvements
- An overlooked name was added to the crew board
Bug fixes:
- Camera controls and camera collision adjusted so that the camera no longer behaves strangely or glitches through walls in some occasions
- The double jump animation is now no longer played incorrectly on the first jump in some cases
- The coin icon is now displayed correctly again after opening and closing the pause menu
Known issues & planned changes:
- If you are hit by a physical force during the death sequence, it will be stored until respawn in rare cases
I hope you enjoy the changes!
- Andy
Changed files in this update