Cloud Escape update for 27 December 2021

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2 · Build 7943995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I release patch 1.2 with many additions, changes and some bug fixes.

Additions:

  • A VSync option has been added to the game settings
  • A toggle for the fps display has been added to the game settings
  • A toggle for chromatic aberration has been added to the game settings
  • A scratch decal has now been placed under each swinging blade for better orientation
  • The right action button can now be used for back actions in the main menu
  • Collecting green circles now has a particle effect

Changes:

  • The character hitbox was drastically reduced in size
  • The trap hitboxes have now been precisely adapted to the corresponding models
  • Color saturation and contrast slightly adjusted
  • The last part of the swinging blade area has been slightly adjusted for smoother game flow and less camera collision
  • The pirate area has been slightly changed to allow more use of parrot boost jumps
  • Parrots now respawn
  • The frame rate in the main menu is now limited to 60 fps regardless of the selected fps limit (only if VSync is disabled)
  • On Normal Mode the checkpoint text now disappears after a short time after activating a checkpoint
  • Some shader outlines were removed to ensure a more consistent artstyle
  • Some small performance improvements
  • An overlooked name was added to the crew board

Bug fixes:

  • Camera controls and camera collision adjusted so that the camera no longer behaves strangely or glitches through walls in some occasions
  • The double jump animation is now no longer played incorrectly on the first jump in some cases
  • The coin icon is now displayed correctly again after opening and closing the pause menu

Known issues & planned changes:

  • If you are hit by a physical force during the death sequence, it will be stored until respawn in rare cases

I hope you enjoy the changes!

  • Andy

