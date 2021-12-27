Repair the problem of incorrect lighting mapping of the newbie guide scene
Repair the problem of corridor hiding error when switching scenes in Purgatory and leaving the initial room
Modify the problem of camera blocking in the passage of the lord's room of the kingdom scene
Optimize the part of hiding the upper layer after entering the passage and closing the door in the lord's room to reduce performance consumption and lag.
Adjust the blood volume of special monsters triggered by the scene to 60%.
Never Return update for 27 December 2021
Update v7.37
Repair the problem of incorrect lighting mapping of the newbie guide scene
Changed files in this update