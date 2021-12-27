 Skip to content

Never Return update for 27 December 2021

Update v7.37

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem of incorrect lighting mapping of the newbie guide scene

Repair the problem of corridor hiding error when switching scenes in Purgatory and leaving the initial room

Modify the problem of camera blocking in the passage of the lord's room of the kingdom scene

Optimize the part of hiding the upper layer after entering the passage and closing the door in the lord's room to reduce performance consumption and lag.

Adjust the blood volume of special monsters triggered by the scene to 60%.

地牢迷途 Content Depot 1612621
