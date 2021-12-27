 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 27 December 2021

DDNet 15.8 released

Build 7943803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DDNet 15.7 has been released with the following changes:

  • [Client] Support GUI/Cmd key and use it as equivalent to Ctrl in default shortcuts
  • [Client] Add cl_run_on_join to set command to execute when joining server (e.g. "showall 1")
  • [Client] Fix Unicode path/link/argument handling [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Remove ping filter in serverbrowser
  • [Client] Adopt vanilla scrollbar colors and sizes [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Center timer in HUD
  • [Client] Add buttons to open settings file and config directory
  • [Client] Lower worst/best case frame time calculations [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix text selection cursor position after moving window to different screen or resizing
  • [Client] Support cl_video_show_direction 2 to show your own key presses when recording
  • [Client] Remove gfx_asyncrender_old on macOS to crash less when resizing/moving window
  • [Editor] No wasd moving when dialog is open
  • [Editor] Fix enter behavior when creating new folder
  • [Editor] Fix save typing when server settings are open
  • [All] Skip UTF-8 BOM on all read text files [heinrich5991]
  • [All] Support M1 CPUs natively on macOS (Website build only, Steam doesn't support native M1 yet, without Discord integration on M1)
  • [All] Add console_enable_colors 0 to turn off colors [Kaffeine]
  • [All] Use dbg_asserts in Release builds again [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Don't shut down server when SQL queries haven't finished [Zwelf]
  • [Server] More fixes for /swap
  • [Server] Make /rescue handle switch freeze too
  • [Server] Consider initial chat delays as normal mutes, implement unmuteid
  • [Server] Fix badly cut-off user names when name is too long [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Fix crash with switchers
  • [Server] Don't clear client version on map change [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Some fixes for super
  • [Server] Add target clientid to antibot's OnHammerHit [fokkonaut]

