Build 67 - SubBuild 2021.12.27

New Features :
- Modding : you can now define the custom camera for 2D courts like this :
AspectRatio = 16:9 AutoU1 = 0.3323 AutoV1 = 0.2106 AutoU2 = 0.8297 AutoV2 = 0.7810``` ie: no more manual positioning of the camera, you just note down where are the top left & bottom right corners of the lines ! To get these coordinates, divide the pixel's X by the width, and the pixel's Y by the height (so the coordinates will be normalized and thus will still work in case you resize the image afterwards). U1/V1 is the top left line corner, and U2/V2 the bottom right line corner. For courts without a corridor, add this line : ```AutoNoCorridor = 1```
Changes :
- Skills : halved the extra precision bonus when having the Precision more than 20% above the Power (eg: having now 100% Precision vs 60% Power is equivalent of having before 90% vs 60% => (100-60)-20 = ((90-60)-20) * 2)
- Strikes : lowered the speed bonus for the Short Acceleration & Short Strike when the Precision is above the Power ; plus now if you're mispositioned, you won't get that speed bonus ; and inversely, the speed handicap is lowered when the Power is above the Precision, and the handicap is totally removed when you're very badly positioned (because you already get other penalties from the mispositioning anyway)
- Lob : lowered the lob precision when your opponent is not at the net and you play with Arcade or Simulation control
Bug Fixes :
- Skills : a few of the main player mental skills would change the 1st time the career was reloaded
- Players : some fictional players weren't assigned a Best Rank, leading to a crash
- Animation : all strikes requiring up/down direction (in legacy TE2013 controls) could have their animation weirdly played with some acceleration and slow down during it (for human controlled players)
Changed files in this update