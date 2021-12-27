T5 Update 7.0

1.Runes - Collection: Runes can be found in the level, a total of 5 runes in each adventure, scattered in random level locations, as long as the touch can activate and collect runes.

2.Runes - Record: Once you collect 5 runes in a single adventure, you will see a rune string in the settlement screen, regardless of whether the player is alive or dead. Be sure to record the pattern and sequence of the runes at this time. Once you leave the settlement screen, you will never see the rune string again.

3.Rune-rewards: Rune strings are used to unlock a wide variety of rewards in rune workshops, including divine gold, enhanced materials, and exclusive weapon enchant.

4.Exclusive weapon enchant can be unlocked through runes and obtained. The unlocked exclusive weapon enchant can be assembled in the 'Exclusive Weapon' window of the 'Space Temple'.

5. Exclusive Weapon - Emendator longsword, added new function: Dash moves to add slash, slash deals damage and bounces off all ranged attacks

6. Exclusive weapon - Devilian, added new function: Sprint action to teleport

7. Exclusive weapon - Fire Dragon, added new function: Charge action can leave mines in place

8. Fixed an issue where an ice tornado would kill the Goblin merchant in the Snowfield scenario