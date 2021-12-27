Update Notes for Dec. 27th

Adjusted recoil a bit more. It's controlled by the Sensitivity in the Options menu at the moment so you can adjust it. We will look to alter this soon so it's better for players.

Added some UI elements to help players navigate the game world and find objectives.

(NOTE: we've found that settings on some users' computers aren't being loaded correctly. If anything looks off or isn't appearing correctly in game, just change your settings and then change them back to what you want and it should update correctly.)