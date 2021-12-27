[Patch Note #3] Changes & Bug Fixes

1. Changes
- The revenue of continent and ocean tiles near Rason is increased by 20. (50->70, 40->60)
- The position of a tile under the Busan has moved above.
*_ As the position of a tile has moved, previous save files may not be available after the patch._**
2. Bug Fix
UI
- Fixed an issue that revenue of continent and ocean tiles are not displayed as their actual revenue.
Asset Card
- Fixed an issue that occurs when a company with 'Miracle on the Han River' is bankrupt.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when a company activates 'Additional Station' and 'Defector' together.
AI
- Fixed an issue that AI passes turn right after starting IPO.
Changed files in this update