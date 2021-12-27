 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

18Korea update for 27 December 2021

[Patch Note #3] Changes & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7943450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Changes

  • The revenue of continent and ocean tiles near Rason is increased by 20. (50->70, 40->60)

  • The position of a tile under the Busan has moved above.

    *_ As the position of a tile has moved, previous save files may not be available after the patch._**

2. Bug Fix

UI
  • Fixed an issue that revenue of continent and ocean tiles are not displayed as their actual revenue.
Asset Card
  • Fixed an issue that occurs when a company with 'Miracle on the Han River' is bankrupt.
  • Fixed an issue that occurs when a company activates 'Additional Station' and 'Defector' together.
AI
  • Fixed an issue that AI passes turn right after starting IPO.

Changed files in this update

18Korea Content Depot 1758371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.