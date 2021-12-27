- Removed real-time shadows for performance increase.
- SCP-939 now plays animations, sounds, and does damage in multiplayer.
- Fixed ragdolls starting as balls.
- Fixed some players becoming invisible.
- Added door button cooldown in multiplayer (No more spamming buttons or held items causing it to open and close).
- Fixed controllers vibrating near a person wearing NVG.
- Fixed item slots detecting other players' held items.
- Turned off save load buttons in multiplayer.
- Made the death menu “Load Game" say "Respawn" in multiplayer.
SCP: Labrat update for 27 December 2021
Optimization + Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update