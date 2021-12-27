 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Labrat update for 27 December 2021

Optimization + Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7943437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed real-time shadows for performance increase.
  • SCP-939 now plays animations, sounds, and does damage in multiplayer.
  • Fixed ragdolls starting as balls.
  • Fixed some players becoming invisible.
  • Added door button cooldown in multiplayer (No more spamming buttons or held items causing it to open and close).
  • Fixed controllers vibrating near a person wearing NVG.
  • Fixed item slots detecting other players' held items.
  • Turned off save load buttons in multiplayer.
  • Made the death menu “Load Game" say "Respawn" in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

SCP: Labrat Content Depot 1402021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.