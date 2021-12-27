 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 27 December 2021

RAILROADS Online! - build 211227

Last edited by Wendy

changelog:

-fixed position of rear link for freight car couplers

-fixed eureka brake lever

-changed freight car unloader setup and game mechanic: freight must be unloaded by pressing ENTER, unload can be toggled on/off, key rebind in options->controls

-fixed caboose spawn in the same spot

-fixed caboose going over 90 degree rail crossing

-fixed log collision: player getting stuck on log

-steel pipe can be sold at freight depot

-fixed bug where not placed facilities would not be removed when opening the construction menu

-swichting between the UI mode and non UI mode does not reset the current loco controls

-fixed client replication distance for oil barrel ramp

-fixed bug where re-rail of a connected tender would launch the engine

-fixed bug where there was a link loaded instead of a connecting rod for coupled tenders

-fixed bug where control widget would show in 3rd person

-fixed bug where enter vehicle widget would overlay active widget

-set camera collision for grade splines

-set network connection timeout to 60.0s

