changelog:
-fixed position of rear link for freight car couplers
-fixed eureka brake lever
-changed freight car unloader setup and game mechanic: freight must be unloaded by pressing ENTER, unload can be toggled on/off, key rebind in options->controls
-fixed caboose spawn in the same spot
-fixed caboose going over 90 degree rail crossing
-fixed log collision: player getting stuck on log
-steel pipe can be sold at freight depot
-fixed bug where not placed facilities would not be removed when opening the construction menu
-swichting between the UI mode and non UI mode does not reset the current loco controls
-fixed client replication distance for oil barrel ramp
-fixed bug where re-rail of a connected tender would launch the engine
-fixed bug where there was a link loaded instead of a connecting rod for coupled tenders
-fixed bug where control widget would show in 3rd person
-fixed bug where enter vehicle widget would overlay active widget
-set camera collision for grade splines
-set network connection timeout to 60.0s
RAILROADS Online! update for 27 December 2021
RAILROADS Online! - build 211227
