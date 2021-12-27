Survive Into Night "Rest In Pieces" Update - Version 1.0.9

Rest In Pieces Update
- New Weapons & Craft Items!
- Game play balancing and quality of life improvements!
- New Zombie AI behaviours
- New Hidden Areas to discover!
- Cleaned up & reduced install files!
- New environmental objects & tweaks
- New Achievements!
- Improvements to Horde Mode
The Rest in Pieces update adds many new ways to fight against the Undead in both the Survival Horror Story mode and the Endless Wave Horde mode! Lots of new features to check out, and many hidden areas across the open world to explore!
Enjoy & Stay tuned for future updates!
Changed files in this update