 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive Into Night update for 27 December 2021

Survive Into Night "Rest In Pieces" Update - Version 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 7943273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rest In Pieces Update

  • New Weapons & Craft Items!
  • Game play balancing and quality of life improvements!
  • New Zombie AI behaviours
  • New Hidden Areas to discover!
  • Cleaned up & reduced install files!
  • New environmental objects & tweaks
  • New Achievements!
  • Improvements to Horde Mode

The Rest in Pieces update adds many new ways to fight against the Undead in both the Survival Horror Story mode and the Endless Wave Horde mode! Lots of new features to check out, and many hidden areas across the open world to explore!

Enjoy & Stay tuned for future updates!

Changed files in this update

Survive Into Night Content Depot 1581381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.